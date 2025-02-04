Environment and Climate Change Canada has removed its snowfall alerts for Victoria and meteorologist Alyssa Charbonneau said we’re not completely out of the woods yet, with a lingering chance of flurries overnight today (Feb. 4).

Meanwhile, heavier snow is possible on the eastern coast of Vanocuver Island and the sunshine coast, adding to some higher levels of snowfall seen this week in places like Nanaimo.

She said the past few days have been a bit tough to forecast, which she connected to the range of patterns which can bring snowfall to the Island.

“With this type of pattern it is not really predictable a day, two days in advance,” she said. “We can say the ingredients are there for snow, but exactly who is going to get it and how heavy it is going to be is very challenging.”

Charbonneau was on CFAX 1070 with Al Ferraby today: