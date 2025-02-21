BC SPCA staff have been caring for an emaciated mastiff mix for the past month.

They're only now sharing an update on "Jace", because staff tell CFAX1070 they weren't confident at first that he would survive.

The young dog was rescued by staff after he was discovered in critical distress on a Nanaimo property.

"This is a truly heartbreaking case. This pup was found on a property without any visible food or water. Jace was barely able to walk, limping and shivering in the cold. He was suffering from fur loss and was burdened by a heavy chain. His only shelter was a dilapidated doghouse that was wet inside and lacked any bedding. The animal protection officer was concerned Jace may not survive the night given the subzero temperatures." - Eileen Drever, senior officer protection and stakeholder relations for the BC SPCA.

Drever shared that when Jace first came into the animal centre, he was very trusting but also was scared and disorientated due to his limited vision.

He also had pressure sores on his pelvis and crusty ear tips.

Under a veterinarian’s supervision, Jace is being fed two meals a day and is slowly gaining weight with an exercise plan helping him build muscle.

Jace will undergo a full dental examination when he is under general anesthesia for his neutering.

Staff say Jace also has a ridiculously cute 'woof' that he only makes when he is in his kennel, and can hear his breakfast and dinner being prepared.

Jace will be available for adoption once the veterinarian determines his health has sufficiently recovered.

Click HERE if you can help Jace and other animals in the BC SPCA’s care.