Our listeners have done it again! This time, generating a list of personal favourite walking routes around Victoria and the South Island. It happened during Ryan and Lisa CFAX Mornings and at the end of the broadcast there were requests to compile all the suggestions. So, here it is! Not necessarily a comprehensive list of all the best walks and hikes our region has to offer, but it is a nice list of personal recommendations from the wonderful CFAX audience.

As a bit of back story, Lisa has embarked on the Heart and Stroke Foundation’s fundraising challenge to walk 50 kilometres in the 28 days of February. Maybe you’re doing it to? Or maybe you just need to shake up your walking route?

The Classics

Some places need no introduction. “I live at the breakwater, so walk up Dallas to Beacon Hill Park and hang out with the peacocks,” texted listener Anita. She was one of many to recommend the iconic Dallas Road waterfront.

Go a little further in one direction and you end up in Oak Bay, “Beach Drive in Oak Bay is my favorite walking/running route. There are some good undulating ups and downs along the way,” suggested Lori. If instead you go West, many listeners noted the Songhees and West Bay Walkway from the Johnson Street Bridge all the way to Esquimalt. “Beautiful scenery,” said Dany.

Linda spiced it up with a coffee stop. “I love the Songhees walk from the totem pole near the Delta Hotel. Walk west along the water & you can stop at the Marina Cafe for coffee before you head back. Our walking group always has coffee midway or at the end of our walks at local coffee shops.”

What about a combo move?

“One of my favourite walks is I start at Spinnakers and walk through town around Laurel Point Park to Fisherman’s Wharf to Dallas and then walk the breakwater and back,” said another texter to 7-10-10.

West Shore

The grounds around Royal Roads University received a lot of love from the CFAX audience. “My walking group from the rec center does a number of paths at Royal Roads,” said one. Another listener points out “Fort Rod Hill is interesting and beautiful.”

Feel like a climb and a view? “Mill Hill is a good workout and fantastic views at the top.”

“Matheson Lake and Devonian Regional Park are a bit more challenging,” suggested one listener.

“It's not Victoria but Whiffen Spit in Sooke is awesome. 2.7 km round trip.”

Who doesn’t love a loop?

“The loop around Elk and Beaver Lake is a beautiful walk! It's 10k!”

“Cedar Hill Golf Course loop is a good one.”

Nature Calls

“The Greater Victoria NatureHood Map could be Lisa's guide to many Heart and Stroke walks and adventures. Great job, Lisa!! Get those steps in,” said listener Kathleen.

“My friend just introduced me to Rithet’s Bog. Lots of songbirds and nature,” suggests one bird loving listener.

“Swan Lake/Christmas Hill” is another place for bird lovers. Another listener suggested “From Swan Lake cross over McKenzie Ave then up Christmas Hill for more of a (short) hike.”

Just don’t bring your dog to Swan Lake. They’re not allowed in the bird sanctuary. But another texter has a dog friendly suggestion near the Saanich Inlet “Todd Inlet is a lovely walk with the dog!”

The List Goes On

“Admirals Road to Tillicum Road all along the Gorge Road waterway on the Gorge. Always lots of kayakers, herons, vultures, seals, otters, and beautiful Saanich garden beds.”

“Easy walks: Finnerty Gardens (UVic), Saxe Point Park, Macaulay Point Park.”

“The Aylard Farm at East Sooke Park is a fantastic walk/ hike.”

“My favourite place to walk it is down Rockland and through the Government House all around the back down into the forest and back out with my dog. Very beautiful. Very peaceful.”

“For walking, check out the flat waterfront path in Sidney, Ryan & Lisa. Then reward yourself at one of many restaurants in town.”

“I like walks from Tillicum Centre. In one direction is Cuthbert Holmes Park and the restored natural areas; going the other you can go along Colquitz Creek and into a large network of trails and parks. Best of all, when you get back to the mall, there's lots of choice for coffee with your friends. (I'm a fan of the Hot Dog Guys).”

“The Kinsol Trestle in Shawnigan is beautiful. You can walk trestle Amazing walk!”

---

There you go! Hopefully you’re inspired to try some new walks. Thanks again to everyone who contributed to the conversation. Join Ryan and Lisa weekdays from 6-9am on C-FAX 1070.