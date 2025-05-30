It sparked a conversation with our CFAX listeners that stretched over several days as people offered their picks for places to go and things to do. At the end of the week, several of you requested a written version of everything that happened. So, here’s my best effort for those who want to take a CFAX listener guided adventure! Thanks for weighing in.

It’s Ryan here. On the Afternoon Show recently, technical producer/traffic reporter Marissa Meekins told us she was celebrating 8-years of living in Victoria after moving from Edmonton. In that time, she does not feel she’s explored enough of Vancouver Island. This summer she wants to change that.

The Basics

Some places and activities don’t even need an introduction or an explanation: The Butchart Gardens, Tea at the Empress Hotel, a stroll through the Inner Harbour or Dallas Road or the Ogden Point Breakwater. There’s taking a whale watching tour. Up Island, there’s Tofino, Ucluelet, and Long Beach. There are the “Goats on the Roof,” meaning Coombs and the Old Country Market. Of course, there’s Parksville and Rathtrevor Beach. All classic postcard places. They speak for themselves. Let’s move on!

Pacific Marine Circle Route

Many listeners mentioned this road trip. Or they brought up a stop along the way. I’ll group those suggestions together.

The Pacific Marine Circle Route is the name given to drive from Victoria through Sooke, along West Coast Road to Port Renfrew, the remote Pacific Marine Road to Lake Cowichan, the Cowichan Valley Highway to North Cowichan, then down the Malahat back to Victoria.

It’s a scenic drive that takes you through many different Vancouver Island experiences (it’s also the route you take because the Malahat is closed).

“There's lots of beautiful places to see and some fabulous places to eat! We have done it many times in every season in both directions,” said one listener.

“SOOKE POTHOLES,” was an all-caps message.

Another listener gave their specific favourite itinerary: “A nice easy day trip is to head out to Sooke but keep going to Shirley. Stop in at Shirley Delicious for a coffee and some breakfast and a pastry then drive out to Sombrio. Visit the waterfall and then hang out on a very picturesque west coast beach for the day. Then head back and if you want to stop for a good dinner spot - Route 14 in Sooke.”

Now, the Sombrio waterfall is one of my personal favourite places but it’s hard to find. Walk down to the beach and turn left. Follow the beach, which will likely be filled with Juan de Fuca Trail campers, and eventually a stream will emerge from the foliage. The surefooted can clamber along the stream, where water has carved away the rock and it becomes more and more cave like until, eventually, you end at the waterfall.

Sombrio is one of the stops along the Juan de Fuca Trail. While the trail itself is not for the faint of heart (and takes several days of wilderness camping), many sections are easily accessible from parking lots off West Coast Road. One of those stops was detailed by this listener: “Park at China Beach, easy West Coast style trail to Mystic Beach. Includes rain forest and short suspension bridge.”

Then there is Botanical Beach, famous for its tide pools.

Several listeners mentioned a sight to see as you head inland from Port Renfrew towards Lake Cowichan: Fairy Lake.

“Fairy Lake has the log with the tree growing out of it.”

You’ll understand when you see it.

Once you get to the Cowichan Valley, our listeners pointed out a summer staple: floating on a tube down the Cowichan River. A few companies exist to provide the logistics.

Cruising on a Freight Vessel

The western side of Vancouver Island is cleaved by deep ocean inlets that wind through mountains and rainforests. As such, the most convenient way around is via the water. Cargo ships, not delivery trucks, make the supply runs. Those ships also accept passengers.

A CFAX caller raved about two of them.

The MV Frances Barkley runs between Port Alberni and Bamfield. According to their website, they sail every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday out of Port Alberni with slightly different itineraries depending on the season. It’s a round trip that takes the day, with food and drink available in the galley.

The MV Uchuck III is a similar experience covering a different part of Vancouver Island. It departs Gold River, makes stops around Nootka Sound, and then on to the open West Coast.

'It's a beautiful trip and it's historic and you see all sorts of fishing villages," said caller Joyce who recommended both vessels. "The last time we went on the Francis Barkley we saw some bears along the water. If you really want to see Vancouver Island, the real West Coast, that's what you should do."

Eats and Treats

Many of the listeners recommended treats to eat rather than place to see. But hey, it’s a different reason to explore. Here’s what came up:

In Victoria – Beacon Hill Drive In for soft serve ice cream.

Near Prospect Lake – Junction Orchard and Cidery, specifically the texter said “Sunday Sessions. Bicycle pizza and live music.”

In Metchosin - CFAX news anchor Steve Young excitedly pointed out the Crazy Cooke House is near Witty’s Lagoon parking lot and is worth a whimsical visit.

In Ladysmith – cinnamon buns at Old Town Bakery on the main street off the highway.

On Saturna Island – “The Lamb BBQ festival on Canada Day!” said Casey.

In the Comox Valley – this texter had a detailed plan: “Hit Big Foot Donuts Courtenay in the AM. Drive to Cumberland to the Mountain Bike Trails on the far side - hidden gem hike, easy to medium with river and woods. Then, hit Riders Pizza Cumberland for lunch. Head to Seal Bay Trails in Comox for a gorgeous walk through woods to the ocean. Then, hit Land and Sea Brewery to refuel. Stay two days and go to Paradise Meadows for a hike in summer. Or, snowshoe in winter.”

Deep Nature

Several texters mentioned an accessible way to see some the Island’s big trees – Cathedral Grove near Coombs (and the aforementioned Goats on the Roof).

Or this more ambitions suggestion: “you must camp out at Carmanah Provincial Park if you haven't seen true old growth forests,” said one texter.

“Della Falls,” said another. That’s located within Strathcona Provincial Park and is one of tallest waterfalls on Vancouver Island.

“You should treat yourself to driving the whole island. Once you are up north, you can hike to San Joseph Bay and you can go for your swim in a beautiful spot.”

Farmers Markets

“The James Bay Community Market or Fairfield Community Market on Saturday mornings,” said listener Cam. That’s just scratching the surface of the Capital Region’s farmers markets. Most neighbourhoods in the City of Victoria seem to have their own.

Beyond the city, there’s Sidney’s Thursday Street Market, Oak Bay’s Village Night Market, Esquimalt has two of them, so does Sooke, the Peninsula Country Market at the Saanich Fairgrounds, PKOLS Market at Lambrick Park, North Saanich Farmers Market, Metchosin Farmers Market, Goldstream Station Market. And more…

Other Events and Activities

“How about the North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre in Errington! Fabulous place! Also, The Raptors on Herd Road in Duncan area. Fabulous times seeing and interacting with birds of prey.”

“Have you gone to see Nanaimo Bathtub Races? Or participated in the Sidney build your own boat & float one? Or gone to see the Parksville sand sculptures in the summer? Or surfed in Tofino/Ucluelet?”

“Horn Lake Caves.”

“Protection Island!!!!!”

“Sproat Lake won best lake in B.C. a couple years back I believe.”

Marissa herself recommends renting a houseboat on Sproat Lake. So, there are some places she’s been!

Listeners recommend a walk at Witty’s Lagoon in Metchosin.

A list of things do around Victoria wouldn’t be complete without mentioning the “pickle boats” AKA Victoria Harbour Ferries. Or going even further and driving the hot tub boat down the Gorge. Yes, that’s a thing you can rent.

Stretch Goal – In the Air or Under the Water

“These are a bit extreme but definitely do-able: Get into a small airplane… fly up the middle of the island to Campbell River. Have lunch. Take off, fly up Discovery Passage to Port Hardy. Then fly back down the coast, cross over Tofino & come back home. Views are amazing. Or... try scuba diving. The breakwater is a lot of fun and diving at Race Rocks with the sea lions is an amazing experience.”

And That’s It

Is it comprehensive or all inclusive? No. But it’s what happened over the airwaves and reflects some of our listener’s favourite things to do on Vancouver Island. Good luck Marissa! And to anyone else who feels inspired to check out a place or activity they’ve never experienced.