Saanich Police say a stretch of Quadra Avenue will remain closed for most of the day in the wake of a massive fire that sparked in the early mornings hours Wednesday.

22 Saanich Fire crew members responded to battle the blaze that broke out around 12:40 a.m. in a multi-storey building under construction on Quadra at Lodge/Palmer.

Victoria Fire crews were also called in after high winds fanned flames -- and errant embers sparked spot fires nearby.

The structure, which would have held some 70 units once open, is a complete loss.

Saanich Fire Chief Michael Kay says the initial report was for a transformer on fire.

"It took a while to get the fire under control. Once crews did, there were some problems with scaffolding at the front of the building that fell onto power lines, damaging the lines and hydro poles."

A number of nearby residents were evacuated from their homes as a precaution. Some stayed warm on buses onsite. A few others went to a nearby warming centre.

All eventually returned home once the fire was out.

No word yet on the exact cause of the fire. There were no injuries.

More than 2100 BC hydro customers have been without power in that area since 1 a.m.

That outage is bordered by Reynolds to the north and Finlayson on the south side.

Saanich Police say the 3900-block of Quadra will remain closed in both directions between Falmouth and Union until the investigation and clean-up is complete.