A planned BC Hydro outage may have power off for more than eight hours Thursday, until 6 p.m., for 966 homes and businesses Harris Green/Fernwood neighbourhoods.

The affected area is east of Vancouver Street, south of Balmoral Rd., North of Ormond Street and west of Harrison Street.



BC Hydro crews are on site. Take note, some affected businesses may not be open today.

Elsewhere, more than 220 customers are without power in the Metchosin/Sooke neighbourhood -- after someone inadvertently dug up a wire.

The area affected is west of Pearson College Drive, east of Wilderness Place, and south of Woodley Ghyll Drive.