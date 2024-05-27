The latest CityVibe guide features details on close to 200 concerts, festivals, arts programs, public markets and family-friendly events happening over the course of 88 days between June and September.

There are 26 festivals and celebrations, and more than 130 free concerts or pick from a series of free community arts programs.



New this year, includes information about Summer Nights at Royal Athletic Park, Pop-Up Family Dances hosted by Artist-in-Residence Kemi Craig, tips on when to pick up free seedlings for your garden or patio, information about the Downtown Victoria Bike Valet and how to quickly find parkade spots.

All festivals and events showcased in the guide are recipients of the City of Victoria's Festival Investment Grants.

Victoria has handed out more than $4.4-million over the last 25 years to local non-profit arts and culture organizations

Click HERE to access CityVibe.