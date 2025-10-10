As Thanksgiving long weekend travel ramps up, a new survey of BC Ferry & Marine Workers’ Union members finds crews are facing disturbing levels of abuse from passengers.

More than 80% say they’ve been threatened with violence on the job. 92% have witnessed it. Nearly 65% say incidents have affected their mental health.

Nearly half of respondents said violence or aggression at work has made them consider quitting.

Union President Eric McNeely says most workers know how to report violence on the job - but only one in 4 believe the company takes reported incidents seriously

The union is calling for stronger enforcement of safety policies and real consequences for passengers who abuse or threaten workers.