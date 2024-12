Nanaimo RCMP says a boy has serious injuries after he was struck by vehicle in school parking lot earlier this morning.

The 8-year-old was struck by a vehicle in a school parking lot shortly after 8am Tuesday, December 17 at the Montessori school located at 3460 Jingle Pot Road.

The child is being treated at the Nanaimo hospital.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.