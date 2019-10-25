A woman has been arrested in connection with the death of a newborn infant a few days after it was born on December 27th, 2023.

The child was delivered unresponsive at a home in Ladysmith.

Mounties have charged 77 year Gloria Lemay with manslaughter.

They believe a woman was involved in the birth process that led to the infant’s injuries and death.

Last January, the BC College of Nurses and Midwives issued a notice warning that Lemay was not a registered midwife and that she was under a court order from the BC Supreme Court not to perform any services related to midwifery.