Watch for dragons in the Gorge!

Dragon boat racing returns to the Gorge Waterway July 13 and 14.



Some 700 athletes from across the Pacific Northwest are expected to compete in the South Island Dragon Boat Festival.

The Fairway Gorge Paddling Club will host teams from Oregon, Washington State, Alberta, the Lower Mainland, as well as a strong contingent of Victoria-based paddlers.

The two-day festival features 500-metre races and 1,500-metre Guts-&-Glory races involving women and mixed teams.

The event also has several breast cancer survivor teams taking part.

Spectators can watch the racing from the shore of the Gorge Waterway off Jutland Road.

The Fairway Gorge Paddling Club is celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2024, and this festival is one of three major events to be hosted by the club this summer.