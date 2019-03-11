West Shore RCMP attended seven collisions in a 12 hour period between 9 am and 9 pm on Wednesday.

The most serious included a crash involving a motorcycle in the 3 thousand block of the TransCanada where a rider and passenger both suffered serious but non life threatening injuries when traffic stopped for a different collision.

Also on the TC , an Audi A4 stopped suddenly in moving traffic and was rear ended by two other vehicles behind it. The driver was issued a 90-day Immediate Roadside Prohibition and 30-day vehicle impoundment.

Another impaired situation on Sooke Road was investigated when a pick up truck ended up in the ditch.