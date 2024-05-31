The beloved annual party to mark the start of summer is back in Oak Bay this weekend!

The festivities begin at 4 p.m. Friday afternoon with Midway rides put on by Shooting Star Amusements. Rides will go until 10pm on Friday and Saturday, and will wrap up at 7 p.m. on Sunday.

If you're more of a foodie than a thrill seeker there are plenty of appetizing options.

The Esquimalt Lions offers will be serving up pancakes on Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. One of the most popular items is the baron of beef that is roasted right on the beach. The Saanich Lions, formerly Royal Oak Lions Club, will also be serving up corn on the cob on Saturday and Sunday.

The annual parade gets underway on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at Windsor Park, the parade winds through the streets of Oak Bay, ending at Willows Park about 45 minutes later.

There will be live music on Saturday from noon to 9:30 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The highlight of the weekend happens 3 p.m. Sunday with the Tea Cup Race. It will feature Oak Bay mayor Kevin Murdoch taking on a number of challengers sailing in giant fiberglass teacups.

Oak Bay Tea Party Society Chair Sandy Germain spoke with C-FAX 1070's Al Ferraby Friday morning about this weekend's festivities. Germain says they are remaining optimistic the weather will cooperate but do have plans in place if it does rain.

Access to the midway rides do require the purchase of a wristband but the rest of the festivities are free to attend.

Listen to Al's full interview for more info on the Oak Bay Tea Party: