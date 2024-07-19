BC Lieutenant Governor Janet Austin awarded 60 outstanding citizens with the King Charles III Coronation Medal at a special ceremony at Government House this week.

The Coronation Medal is a Canadian honour created to mark the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III.



It was launched by Governor General Mary Simon to recognize those who have made significant contributions to Canada and their home province.

The medal will be awarded to 30,000 Canadians and is the first Canadian honour to mark a coronation.

Thursday's ceremony at Government House is the first of three celebrating recipients.

Among the 60 recipients in the first round of honours include Dr. Bonnie Henry, Pacific Opera Victoria director & lawyer Robert Milne, Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council President Judith Sayers, Art Gallery of Greater Victoria Director & CEO Nancy Noble, Victoria Foundation CEO Sandra Richardson and Royal Roads University President Philip Steenkamp.

A second ceremony recognizing an additional group of recipients will be held in Vancouver next month, and the third will take place in later this year.