The 4th annual Station Food Truck and Music Festival will roll out in Langford 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and noon until 7pm Saturday at The Langford Station (720 Station Avenue)

This year the festival will feature more than 18 different food trucks and vendors, a beer garden, and games and activities.

Friday night features live music from DJ Cabin Fever, Jaxxee, and LIINKS as well as local magician Jason Verners.

Drivers note: A portion of Station Avenue will be closed to traffic, starting at 7am Friday and will re-open late Saturday night.