Westshore RCMP is reminding drivers of road closures this Sunday in Langford for the 4th annual Sarah Beckett Memorial Run.

Glen Lake Road, Parkdale Drive, West Shore Parkway, and Langford Lake Rd will be closed to traffic from 7am to 1pm on Mother's Day, May 12.



The 5km family run & walk starts and finishes at Starlight Stadium in Langford, raising money for local non-profits.

The event honours Cst. Sarah Beckett, a Westshore RCMP officer and mother of two young boys, who was killed in the line of duty by an impaired driver on April 5, 2016.