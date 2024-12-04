Organizer Carole Elliott is promoting local crafters and food producers from Vancouver Island, along with the Gulf Islands, at the upcoming Dickens Fair.

“We get a broad selection of everybody,” she said, noting how meeting the range of people who create goods is her favourite part of the event. From pottery to photography and Carribean-style shortbread, there’s a range of creatives set to participate.

Elliott added this year is expected to be the last one with Bent Mast Restaurant being involved in the event, so she'll be looking for new resturant partners in upcoming years.

“We’re really looking for someone comparable,” she told CFAX 1070’s Al Ferraby. “And if someone is listening that is interested, we’d really like them to phone us.”

The fair will take place at the James Bay Community Centre on Oswego Street at 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 7.