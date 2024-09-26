Did you feel the earthquake earlier this morning? Many CFAX listeners say it woke them when it hit minutes after 4 a.m.

Earthquake Canada has downgraded it from a 4.1 magnitude earthquake to 3.8. It was centred in the Haro Strait about 7km from Island View Beach at a depth of about 55 kilometres.

There are no reports of an injuries and no tsunami expected.

Seismologist John Cassidy says the early warning system brought online last summer didn't trigger, because it's calibrated for 5.0 earthquakes and stronger..

The shaker is a good reminder to be prepared for events of this nature.

The next annual 'Great British Columbia ShakeOut” earthquake drill happens on the morning of October 17.

Millions of people worldwide will practice how to "Drop, Cover and Hold On."