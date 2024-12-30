Westshore RCMP responded to a report of a single vehicle collision involving a white 2002 Hyundai Accent on Kangaroo Rd in Metchosin between Sooke and Lindholm early Monday morning.

Police, Metchosin Fire and Rescue as well as BC Emergency Health Services all responded to the scene just after 3am.

The car was located in the ditch with a 40-year old male driver who had sustained gun shot wounds to his body.

The man was taken to the hospital to receive care for serious life-threatening injuries. Police believe the shooting took place at another location and thereafter the man drove himself to the scene of the collision.

Police are seeking witnesses and asking anyone with information regarding this incident to please contact them. If you have dash camera footage and were travelling in the area of Kangaroo Rd on December 30, between midnight and 4:00 a.m., you're asked to check it.

Police believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to public safety.