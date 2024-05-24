Victoria came together to raise $34,026.00 for C-FAX Santas Anonymous during the C-FAX morning show Friday, as part of the Al's 21-for-21 pledge drive.

Morning show host Al Ferraby will run the Oak Bay Half Marathon this weekend and asked listeners to donate one dollar per kilometre he'll be running.



Al's 21-for-21 is now in its 10th year and, over that time span, has raised a total of $326,026.00.

All the money raised goes right to C-FAX Santas Anonymous to help children and families in need in the Capital Region and south island. Much of the focus is on gifts and food hampers around Christmas time, but the charity highlights some of the year round work they’ve done this year:

$5,000 to the Capital Regional District Female Minor Hockey leagues for a player assistance program so that players whose families face financial barriers can attend the out of town tournaments. This is a gap in the funding offered by sporting funders, and yet critical to all team members having the opportunity to play.

$9,275 to Burnside Gorge Community Association for camp subsidies for at-risk youth to participate in active outdoor camps.

$6,000 to 1000x5 Children's Book Recycling program for purchase of board books for babies and toddlers - books from this program are given to families in hopes of teaching children to read at an early age

$19,200 to Burnside Gorge Community Association to continue the summer food program providing 50 families a week with fresh vegetables, fruit, eggs, and bread.

$17,200 to support the breakfast program in three schools in Sooke Fall 2024

$15,000 to Stigma Free Society to support youth mental health in the CRD.

"Special thanks to everyone at CFAX 1070, and Bell Media for their support!" says C-FAX Santas Anonymous Executive Director Christine Hewitt-Goodsir. "This charity was born from this radio station and we stand proud that it continues to support community in such a meaningful way."



"Congratulations Al!"

Even though the radio pledge drive is over, online donations continue to come in and will be welcome through the weekend at cfaxsantas.com