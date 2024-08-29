As the new school year approaches, police departments across the region are reminding drivers that school zone speed limits will be in effect starting September 3.

Drivers are reminded to slow to 30km/hr in school zones during the posted hours.



Speeding in these areas can net you a fine of nearly $200 or more and three penalty points on your licence.

Speeding is just one aspect of ensuring safety; distracted driving, which is a factor in nearly 40% of collisions in B.C., is another significant concern.

With school zones expected to be busy, it’s crucial to stay focused and avoid using your phone while driving.

Parents and caregivers are encouraged to chat with their children about being aware while in transit.

Remind them to remove earbuds, don't walk and look at their phone, and make eye contact with drivers before crossing at designated crosswalks.

Throughout the region, officers and volunteers will be actively conducting school zone enforcement and education next month.