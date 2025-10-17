More local new child care spaces will be available to families within the next two months.

On Friday, the Province announced that 59 spaces: a dozen for infant-toddlers, 25 spots for 30 month-old to kindergarten and 22 for preschool ages will open at Burnside Child Care Centre.

Next Level Child Care Society in Esquimalt will open another 175 spaces -- 60 for infant-toddlers, 75 spots for 30 months to kindergarten, and 40 for school-aged care.

Sooke's Choo Choo, Let’s Go! child care centre will open 37 spaces. Up island in Courtenay, Puddleduck child care centre will open 31 new spaces.

In total provincewide, families in 14 communities will benefit from more than 900 new licensed child care spaces to open soon.

Nearly $34 million in ChildCareBC New Spaces funding was provided to non-profit organizations, local and Indigenous governments to create these new spaces.

Through the Province’s fee reduction program, families will see a reducation in the cost of child care by up to $900 per child per month.