A 31-year-old Nanaimo man has been issued a 90-day Immediate Roadside Prohibition, a $483 excessive speeding ticket, had his car was towed and impounded.

It all happened on April 14th at just after 11 in the morning.

A BC Highway Patrol officer was driving on the Nanaimo Parkway when a sedan sped by his unmarked police vehicle clocking in at 210 kilometres an hour.

When he was stopped, the driver says he was in a rush to pick up his child.

He then provided two breath samples both of which had a reading of ‘fail’.