Holland America's Nieuw Amsterdam sailed into Ogden Point Terminal at 10 a.m. Friday, launching what is slated to be a historic season in Greater Victoria.

A total of 335 port-of-calls are expected between now and October 18, floating cities that will bring more than one-million visitors to the region, generating millions in tourism revenue for the region.

It will be a record breaking season -- as long as the weather holds." - Greater Victoria Harbour Authority spokesperson Don Krusel.

"This season also includes six inaugural port-of-calls, and two new cruise lines, Virgin Voyages and MSC Cruises, that will dock at Ogden Point of the first time ever."