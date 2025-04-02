Up to 5000 residents and businesses will receive a letter from VicPD over the next week, asking for their thoughts on wide range of topics, ranging from crime incidents to overall satisfaction.

The survey takes approximately 10 minutes and includes an opportunity to provide comments.

Addresses are selected randomly and provided by the City of Victoria and Township of Esquimalt.

The number of invitations is based on population and a base number of responses are needed to ensure the survey is statistically significant.

Conducted annually since 2020, the survey captures the impressions, concerns and opinions of the public VicPD serve on topics ranging from crime incidents to overall satisfaction.

The results help to inform both operational priorities and budget resource requests.

The survey helps ensure that police priorities are in line with those of residents and businesses of Victoria and Esquimalt, offering key insight into how citizens are thinking and feeling about their community, their sense of safety, and VicPD work.

The survey results from 2024 can be found HERE.