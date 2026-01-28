The highest number of organ transplants ever performed BC in a single year occurred in 2025.

575 people received organ transplants thanks to 232 organ donors, including 146 deceased donors and their families, and 86 living donors.

The 575 organ transplants performed last year include:

357 kidney transplants (new record);

107 liver transplants;

66 double-lung transplants;

30 heart transplants;

25 pancreas and islet transplants (new record).

These figures include multi-organ transplants, comprising eight kidney-pancreas transplants, one kidney-liver transplant and one kidney-heart transplant.

BC Transplant is also recognizing an historic milestone: 8083 kidney transplants have now been performed in BC since the province’s first kidney transplant in 1968.

Executive Director Eric Lun says each transplants, has had a profound impact, extending beyond patients and their families, strengthening communities across the province and improving the healthcare system for all.

