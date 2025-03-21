The bi-annual Point-in-Time (PiT) Homeless Count and Survey happens next week.

Over a 24-hour period Wednesday and Thursday, (March 26/27) trained volunteers will count and survey individuals who are staying in shelters, short-term housing, and sleeping rough, without shelter.

The PiT Count survey will provide a "snapshot" of homelessness in the region and generate information crucial to understanding the needs and circumstances of those who are affected by homelessness in the community.

A detailed review and report will follow in the coming weeks.

The project is funded by the Government of Canada with an investment of $134,096 through Reaching Home: Canada’s Homelessness Strategy.