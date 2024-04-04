The population in Greater Victoria swelled by more than 5,700 people for 10 hours on Wednesday. A repeat performance is expected more than 300 times over the next seven months.

The Greater Victoria Harbour Authority (GVHA) welcomed the first cruise ship of the season, the Norwegian Bliss, at the Breakwater District at Ogden Point in Victoria on Wednesday.

Chief Jerome Thomas of X?seps?m Nation granted permission to the ship's crew and passengers to come ashore.

Traditionally, visiting communities entering the harbour by canoe sought the Nation's permission before entering the territory.

At 333 meters long, with room for 4,004 passengers and more than 1,700 crew, the Norwegian Bliss remained at the Breakwater District port until late Wednesday evening.

GVHA CEO Robert Lewis-Manning said, "The cruise industry's economic benefit to the region continues to grow and we are encouraged by recent instances of cruise lines choosing Victoria not only as a tourist destination, but as a place to conduct maintenance and repair work."

The GVHA anticipates 315 ship calls and 910,000 visitors this cruise season, which ends with the departure of the Norwegian Jewel on October 27.

Passenger numbers are estimated to remain consistent with the previous season.

Two cruise ships will make their inaugural call to Victoria this summer: Explora I on April 17 and Celebrity Edge on May 23.

