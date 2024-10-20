Find results for the 2024 B.C. Provincial Election here.

CFAX 1070 is broadcasting live coverage and results beginning at 7:00 PM.

CFAX Morning Show host Al Ferraby will host the program and CFAX personality Adam Stirling and David Black from Royal Roads University will be providing commentary and analysis.

We are still waiting for the final results to come in.

Check below for results in Greater Victoria and around the province:

* -incumbent

Total seat count :

BC NDP - 36 elected 10 leading (46 total)

BC CONSERVATIVE - 33 elected 12 leading (45 total)

BC GREEN - 1 elected 1 leading (2 total)

INDEPENDENT - 0

Greater Victoria results:

Victoria-Beacon Hill winner: Grace Lore* (BC NDP) 47.2%

Victoria-Swan Lake winner: Nina Kreiger (BC NDP) 55.8%

Oak Bay Gordon Head winner: Diana Gibson (BC NDP) 45.4%

Esquimalt Colwood winner: Darlene Rotchford (BC NDP) 50.9%

Saanich South winner : Lana Popham* (BC NDP) 49.5%

Saanich North and the Islands winner : Rob Botterell (BC Greens) 36.0%

Langford Highlands winner: Ravi Parmar* (BC NDP) 51.4%

Juan de Fuca- Malahat 2024 election results (unofficial):