B.C. farmers are getting help with adopting new labour-saving technologies that will enhance their bottom line, both in the field and at the bank.

Up to $2 million is available through the B.C. On-Farm Technology Adoption Program.



Awards up to $100,000 will be alloted to B.C.-based farms. The program's overall goal is to help improve food security.

Farmers can use the funding to buy new technologies, such as equipment and robotics that can operate independently and adapt to their environment.

Examples are automated weeding equipment and harvesters or machinery that can perform tasks with minimal human interaction, like automated grading and sorting machines.

Applications for this round of funding are open until Oct. 6.