A 62-year-old man remains in custody in connection with a major fentanyl bust last week.

VicPD’s Strike Force, with assistance from the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team (GVERT), searched supportive housing facility in the 400-block of Swift Street last Wednesday evening.

Officers seized one kilogram of fentanyl, a loaded nine-millimeter handgun, and approximately $40,000.

One kilogram of fentanyl contains approximately 500 lethal doses.

Earlier this month, Strike Force initiated a drug trafficking investigation into the suspected drug dealer.

The suspect faces charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking and outstanding warrants for previous files in both Victoria and Saanich.