Cool Aid and Kia Victoria are once again joining forces to provide 10,000 pairs of warm socks to local people experiencing homelessness.

Since its inception in 2006, the annual campaign has distributed more than 170,000 pairs of socks - valued at more than $662,000 - to people in need.

Kia Victoria is matching all donations up to $5,000, La-Z-Boy is shipping the socks at no cost, and Perri’s Socks is offering them at a considerable discount.

Chronically cold, wet feet can lead to serious health issues. Having access to a clean, dry pair of socks can make the difference between good health and serious illness.

"Cool Aid’s mobile health clinic's team distributes up to 20 pairs of socks a day to patients. " said Cool Aid Community Health Outreach Nurse, Brooke Bianchi. "There is no way that after completing wound care to someone’s lower legs that we can ask them to put the same dirty, wet socks back on. It’s risky and quite frankly, inhumane."

The 2025 Socks campaign is running now through November 25.

Donations can be made online at coolaid.org/socks, at (250) 414-4793, or in person at Kia Victoria.