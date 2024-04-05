An average of 6.1 lives were lost in the 29 days of February.

It reflects an 11% drop from the number investigated by the B.C. Coroners Service in February 2023, and a 12% decrease from the number reported in January.



February is the 20th consecutive month with at least 175 deaths suspected to be caused by the toxic-drug supply.

Rates of death throughout the province remain significantly elevated.

Both the Island Health Authority at 54.3%, and the Northern health authority at 76.7%, recorded record-high rates of death in the first two months of this year.

Toxicological testing continues to reflect a volatile and inconsistent drug supply throughout B.C.

Nearly every unregulated drug death is the result of mixed drug toxicity.

As has been the case throughout the toxic-drug crisis, fentanyl and/or one of its analogues has been identified in about 8 out of every 10 test results in 2024, often in combination with cocaine, methamphetamine and/or other substances.