More than 1200 schools are participate in BC's largest provincial 'Student Vote' program.

In the lead-up to the election, some 175,000 elementary and secondary students are expected to cast Student Vote ballots, bringing BC's democratic process to classrooms across all 93 electoral districts.



Results will be tabulated and released publicly following the end of voting on final voting day and will include seat count and popular vote for each party, results by electoral district and individual school tallies.

Participating schools received a variety of non-partisan educational materials to encourage research and discussion about the issues and candidates.