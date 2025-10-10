15,000+ runners are expected to descend on local streets this weekend, aiming for their best time or just to finish the Royal Victoria Marathon .

Road closures will be in place around downtown, Victoria’s Inner Harbour, James Bay, Beacon Hill Park, Fairfield, Oak Bay, Uplands, and along Dallas Road.

Drivers and residents should expect major traffic disruptions.

Motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians will not be able to cross the downtown race route between 8 and 9:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Expect runners and walkers along the race route from 7 to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.