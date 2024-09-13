The City of Victoria says upgrades to Royal Athletic Park and Centennial Square will become reality, with the help of $12.8 million in provincial funding from the Growing Communities Fund.

"These improvements will greatly benefit our community by providing enhanced recreational and public spaces. We eagerly anticipate the positive experiential impacts these upgrades will have for residents and visitors." - Mayor Marianne Alto.



City Council approved $8.3 million from the provincial fund for the initial phase of improvements to Royal Athletic Park. The upgrades will enhance the visitor experience in the stadium, including upgrading the washrooms, spectator seating, lighting and overall accessibility throughout the facility. Construction is expected to be completed by late 2027.

Council approved the remaining $4.5 million in provincial funding to be used for the Centennial Square Revitalization Project, which will add new green spaces, a splash pad, new trees and improved lighting to create a more welcoming and vibrant community space.

Construction is anticipated to begin in summer 2025 and be completed in 2026.

The Growing Communities Fund provides a one-time grant to all 188 local governments in B.C. to support the delivery of infrastructure projects necessary to enable community growth.

