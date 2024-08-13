RCMP is warning BC Hydro customers about a new scam circulating.

Investigators say they have received more than 100 reports province wide so far.



Police say customers are at risk of being tricked into providing personal information by calling a fraudulent BC Hydro customer support number.

Paid advertisements are posing as BC Hydro, urging customers to call their customer support number to set up new electricity services or reconnect BC Hydro service.

The ads utilize BC Hydro’s name - but the URL is not correct.

The false sites are often found online via search engine.

When BC Hydro customers call the fake number, the scammers ask the caller a similar set of scripted questions that BC Hydro uses in its own contact centre to verify customer identity.

Remember: BC Hydro does not collect credit card or bank account information over the phone or by email or text.

If an account is in arrears, BC Hydro will send several notices by mail and use an auto dialer to remind customers to make a payment.

You can also check BC Hydro account status any time at bchydro.com