Drivers’ bad habits kept local police busy earlier this month. Over a four-day period, more than 100 tickets were issued to distracted drivers.

The BC Highway Patrol CRD-Integrated Road Safety Unit (IRSU) officers working with community partners, conducted extra targeted distracted driving and intersection campaigns between October 8 and 11.

The focus included major intersections in Saanich, Victoria, Langford, and Sidney.

Officers issued tickets for using cell phones, not wearing their seatbelts and running red lights.

ICBC statistics indicate 42% of collisions involving pedestrians occur between October and January, as weather and visibility worsen over the fall and winter months.

On Vancouver Island alone, on average 286 pedestrians are hit annually.

Pedestrians are reminded to wear bright reflective clothing, make eye contact with drivers and use designated crosswalks.

Daylight Saving Time happens Sunday, November 3, when clocks fall back one hour.

Fatigue that can come with that change can deteriorate driver skills including concentration, and reaction time to potential hazards.