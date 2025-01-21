The Fraser Institute has released its annual rankings of BC elementary schools.

It is the most easily accessible tool for parents to compare the academic performance of the province’s schools.

The Report Card 2024 ranks 950 public and independent elementary schools based on eight academic indicators derived from the province wide Foundation Skills Assessment (FSA) results.

Locally, Selkirk Montessori Independent School scored a perfect 10; it was ranked the #1 among 950 elementary schools in B.C.

Glenlyon Norfolk and St. Patrick's Independent Schools both landed near the top with an 8.9 and 8.5 respectively; ranking 57 and 81.

Sir James Douglas Elementary on Moss Street rated a 6.8, or 282/950 province wide.

Colwood Public School, Tillicum Community Public School and Victor-Brodeur all rated a 3.9, or 839 of 950 schools.

Contrary to common misconceptions, the data suggest every school is capable of improvement regardless of type, location and student characteristics.

Click this link to view the map of results: compareschoolrankings.org