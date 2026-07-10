107.3 Virgin Radio and CFAX 1070’s Jade Nixon is a lover of all things fur-babies, that’s why we’re bringing you Jade’s Pet Rescue!

We’re teaming up with the BC SPCA and Galaxy Motors to play matchmaker and to help you find the next doggo or kitty for your crib!

Keep an eye on our socials every other week for Jade’s Pet Rescue where she will highlight the latest animal up for adoption.

Find your next fur-ever fur-baby HERE.

Jade’s Pet Rescue is powered by Galaxy Motors - Come Experience the Galaxy Difference.