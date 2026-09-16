CFAX Election Hub

Municipal Elections are almost here, and CFAX 1070 has you covered! From housing and healthcare to public safety and affordability, the decisions made at city hall impact your everyday life.

As we countdown to Election Day, keep it locked on CFAX 1070 for in-depth analysis on the key issues, leaders, and local candidates, including podcast interviews in case you missed them below and on the iHeartRadio App.

Then on October 17th, make your voice heard at the ballot box and tune in for complete election night coverage beginning at 8 pm.