Experience a West Coast Christmas at Bilston Creek Farm’s annual Yuletide Market!

Running weekly through December 20th, the Yuletide Market is the perfect place to get into the holiday spirit, discover unique gifts, and support local artisans and small businesses.

With more than 15 new vendors rotating each week, there’s always something new to discover! Browse handmade treasures, homewares, body care, clothing, and more while enjoying the festive atmosphere of the farm.

Make a day of it with live music throughout the weekends, farm-inspired hot beverages, fresh baked treats available for purchase in the Orchard Pub, and wood-fired pizza from Hustle & Dough. There’s plenty of room for the whole family to explore, with activities for kids including colouring and a swing.

Looking for a little extra holiday creativity? Weekly wreath-making workshops are also happening at the farm, with tickets available online.

Market Details:

Every weekend through December 20th

Friday to Sunday, 10 AM – 4 PM daily

More than 15 rotating vendors each week

$5 admission, redeemable toward a Bilston Creek Farm product, food, or beverage purchase

Free admission for children 16 and under

Live music and family-friendly activities

Farm-inspired refreshments and wood-fired pizza available for purchase

There’s something new to discover every weekend, so make plans to visit more than once! https://bilston.ca/yuletide-market-series-2026/