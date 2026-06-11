Victoria International JazzFest 2026

Experience 10 days and nights of incredible live music at the TD Victoria International JazzFest, returning June 19–28, 2026. One of Vancouver Island’s most celebrated summer festivals, JazzFest features more than 50 performances spanning jazz, blues, funk, soul, world music, and beyond.

This year’s lineup includes internationally acclaimed acts such as Pink Martini, Kokoroko, Miles Electric Band, and BEATrio featuring Béla Fleck, Edmar Castañeda, and Antonio Sánchez. Festival-goers can also enjoy the popular Funk & Soul in the Township series featuring artists including Etran de L’Aïr, WESLI, Snacktime, and The Rumble.

In addition to ticketed performances, JazzFest offers free outdoor concerts, workshops, and family-friendly events throughout Victoria and Esquimalt. Whether you’re a lifelong jazz fan or simply love discovering great live music, there’s something for everyone at TD Victoria International JazzFest.

June 19–28, 2026 | Various venues throughout Victoria & Esquimalt.