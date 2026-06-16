Uptown is proud to invite the Greater Victoria community to its Multicultural Festival, a vibrant, free celebration of the region’s rich cultural diversity. Taking place on Sunday, June 21st from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM at Uptown Blvd, the Uptown Multicultural Event promises an unforgettable afternoon of live performances, cultural vendors, and community connection.

The Uptown Multicultural Festival will feature over 20 multicultural vendor booths showcasing goods, crafts, and cuisine from communities across the globe, alongside a dynamic Main Stage program with live cultural performances throughout the day.

MORE INFO HERE