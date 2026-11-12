Toy Mountain 2026

It’s almost the most wonderful time of the year!

107.3 Virgin Radio and CTV Vancouver Island are back at Uptown collecting toys and cash donations in support of CFAX Santa’s Anonymous.

Starting December 3rd - 107.3 Virgin Radio will be broadcasting live from 6AM to 6PM at Uptown. Bring a new, unwrapped toy or cash donation and join us!

Let’s come together to put smiles on a whole lot of local faces this holiday season.

Presented by Malibu Motors, Cascadia Liquor & Country Grocer.

Find out more ways to help CFAX Santa’s Anonymous HERE.

HOURS OF OPERATION

December 3 + 4: 6am to 6pm

December 5 + 6: 10am to 6pm

December 7-10: 6am to 6pm