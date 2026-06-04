Celebrate summer at the 59th Annual Saanich Strawberry Festival! Bring the whole family to Beaver Beach at Elk/Beaver Lake for a fun-filled day featuring live music, local vendors, food trucks, bouncy castles, strawberry-themed activities, arts and crafts, and more. Don’t miss the festival’s beloved tradition of enjoying fresh local strawberries and ice cream. Admission is free, making this a perfect community event for all ages. Join Saanich for a day of family fun, entertainment, and sweet summer memories. More information: www.saanich.ca/strawberryfestival