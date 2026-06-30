Pacific FC 2026 Home Season

Pacific FC is back for another season of Canadian Premier League action, bringing top-level professional soccer to Vancouver Island.

Playing home matches at Starlight Stadium in Langford, and Royal Athletic Park in Victoria. Pacific FC competes against clubs from across Canada as part of the country’s premier professional soccer league. The club continues its mission of developing Canadian talent while competing for CPL and Canadian Championship success.

Fans can experience the excitement of live professional soccer throughout the season, with a schedule featuring league rivalries, visiting clubs from coast to coast, and a family-friendly matchday atmosphere.

Tickets are on sale now! Pacific FC Tickets

Pacific FC’s 2026 schedule Pacific FC 2026 Schedule

Whether you’re a longtime supporter or attending your first match, don’t miss your chance to cheer on Vancouver Island’s professional soccer club.

Pacific FC. Homegrown talent. Professional soccer. Vancouver Island pride. ⚽