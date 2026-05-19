Oak Bay Fire Drive to Win - 2026 Mustang and 50/50 Raffle

Win a dream ride while supporting a meaningful community project. The Oak Bay Firefighters Charitable Foundation’s Drive to Win raffle is giving one lucky winner the keys to a 2026 Mustang GT Premium Fastback—while helping fund the redevelopment of Firefighters Park into an accessible, fire-themed destination for local families to enjoy for generations.

Along with the grand prize Mustang valued at approximately $80,000, ticket holders also have the chance to win Early Bird prizes including a $2,500 Flight Centre gift card and a round-trip for two with WestJet. Plus, don’t miss the massive 50/50 jackpot draw happening this fall.

Tickets are available online now through October 31, 2026. Every ticket purchased helps build a stronger, more connected community while giving you the chance to win big.

Get full details and tickets at oakbayfirefighters.rafflenexus.com