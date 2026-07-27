The quest for the Holy Grail begins in Victoria! Fresh from its critically acclaimed Broadway revival, the Tony Award-winning musical Monty Python’s SPAMALOT comes to the Royal Theatre for a limited engagement from August 28-30.

Lovingly ripped from the classic film Monty Python and the Holy Grail, this laugh-out-loud musical features a book and lyrics by Eric Idle, with music by John Du Prez and Eric Idle. Packed with outrageous comedy, unforgettable characters, and fan-favourite songs including Always Look on the Bright Side of Life, The Song That Goes Like This, and Find Your Grail, SPAMALOT delivers an unforgettable night at the theatre.

From flying cows and killer rabbits to dancing girls, French taunters, and the legendary Lady of the Lake, this Tony Award-winning Best Musical is a wildly entertaining adventure for longtime Monty Python fans and newcomers alike. Don’t miss your chance to see one of Broadway’s funniest musicals live in Victoria!

Get your tickets HERE