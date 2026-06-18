Broadway in Victoria presents the Victoria premiere engagement of the hit musical Kinky Boots, coming to the Royal Theatre from July 7–12, 2026.

Winner of multiple major awards including the Tony®, Grammy®, and London’s Olivier Award for Best Musical, Kinky Boots features a vibrant, Tony-winning score by pop icon Cyndi Lauper and a book by Tony Award-winner Harvey Fierstein.

Based on true events, the uplifting story follows Charlie Price, who reluctantly inherits his father’s struggling shoe factory. In a surprising twist, Charlie finds inspiration from Lola, a bold and charismatic entertainer in need of sturdy stilettos. As the two work together to save the business, they discover they may have more in common than they first thought—and learn that you can change the world when you change your mind.

Performances run July 7 at 7:30 p.m. through July 12 at 7:00 p.m.

Buy tickets for Kinky Boots at the Royal Theatre